Republican Robert Good wins re-election in Virginia's 5th Congressional District

His win secured the somewhat reliably Republican seat in Congress in an election year where Republicans across the nation worked to flip seats and gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
The 5th District stretches from Charlottesville and Albemarle County south to Halifax on the North Carolina border and contains all or part of 24 cities and counties. Following redistricting, the 5th District has inched closer to Richmond. It now includes about 13,400 voters in western Hanover County as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan, and Goochland counties.
The areas with the highest concentration of votes are Albemarle, Pittsylvania, and Campbell counties along with the city of Lynchburg.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
Photos: Election Day 2022 in Central Virginia
Stephanie Lau votes with her children Aidan Lau-Struck, 6, and Julian Lau-Struck, 2, at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Miles Mangrum, Jr. votes at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Miles Mangrum III votes at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Aidan Lau-Struck, 6, helps his mom Stephanie Lau feed her ballot into the machine at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
According to chief election officer Cindy Steely, about 20 people were waiting to vote when the the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. opened at 6am on November 8, 2022. Both that initial turnout and the steady stream of people coming into vote before 9am were, according to Steely, very good for a midterm election. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Greta Reeves and Lora Worsley check voter identification at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. early on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Poll worker Deborah Froelich hands Julian Lau-Struck, 2, and his mom, Stephanie Lau, their "I voted" stickers at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Poll worker Deborah Froelich provided “I voted” stickers to Bill Howard and his daughter Annabel on Tuesday at the Brighton Green Community Association voting precinct in northern Chesterfield County.
Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch
Ernestine Thorne-Akers cleans polling booths at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Thorne-Akers has been a poll worker for about ten years. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Voters cast their ballots at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Voters cast their ballots at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Bonita Tyler votes at Stonehouse Elementary School precinct in James City County, Va. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A flag covering the wall behind the voting booths is made up of sheets of paper, each listing the name of a veteran.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election officer Ken Beachum guides people to the voting booths at Stonehouse Elementary School in James City County, Va., Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The flag covering the wall is made up of sheets of paper, each listing the name of a veteran.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Voters cast their ballots at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Voters cast their ballots at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
High schooler Michael Toast, working as an election page at the Mechanicsville Branch Library in Hanover County on Tuesday, handed a voting sticker to a young observer.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voters cast their ballots as election workers help them at John M. Gandy Elementary School in Hanover, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A voter walks into Ashland Town Hall to cast a ballot in Hanover, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A voter walks out of Short Pump Elementary School after casting a ballot in Herico, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voters filled out their ballots on Tuesday at Short Pump Elementary School in western Henrico County.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election workers help Voters cast their ballots at Short Pump Elementary School in Herico, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voters cast their ballots at Short Pump Elementary School in Herico, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
An election worker showed an “I voted” sticker at Sandston Baptist Church in eastern Henrico County on Tuesday.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Vincent Webb filled out his ballot at Sandston Baptist Church on Tuesday.
Henrico County voters overwhelmingly approved all measures on a $511.4 million bond referendum.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH