Republican Robert Good wins re-election in Virginia's 5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5th District in Congress.

Good campaigned as a fiscal conservative and vowed to continue his efforts to cut federal spending. He is also proud to be considered one of the least bipartisan members of Congress.

His win secured the somewhat reliably Republican seat in Congress in an election year where Republicans across the nation worked to flip seats and gain a majority in the House of Representatives.

The 5th District stretches from Charlottesville and Albemarle County south to Halifax on the North Carolina border and contains all or part of 24 cities and counties. Following redistricting, the 5th District has inched closer to Richmond. It now includes about 13,400 voters in western Hanover County as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan, and Goochland counties.

The areas with the highest concentration of votes are Albemarle, Pittsylvania, and Campbell counties along with the city of Lynchburg.

