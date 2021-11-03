Republican Winsome Sears officially declared winner in the race for lieutenant governor

Winsome Sears, a child of immigrants and a Winchester business owner, became the first woman on Tuesday to be elected lieutenant governor in Virginia, according to unofficial results, and also the first woman of color to hold statewide office in the commonwealth.
"I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life," Sears told fellow Republicans at a GOP victory party in Fairfax County on Tuesday night. "I'm here because of you. ... I'm here because you put your trust in me. That's the only reason I'm here. Thank you."
"What you are looking at is the American dream."
Sears' father was a Jamaican immigrant. She told supporters he came to American for jobs and opportunities.
Democratic nominee Hala Ayala issued a statement of concession on Wednesday thanking her volunteers, campaign staff and supporters.
“I want to congratulate my opponent on making history and paving the way for future women leaders who look like us. We may not be able to claim victory today, but we know that the results of this election are simply a minor setback in our larger fight for progress," Ayala said.
Ayala would also have been the first woman and woman of color to hold the part-time post.
As lieutenant governor, Sears will be a tie-breaking vote in the state Senate and will preside over the chamber.
Democrats control the Senate 21-19. Because Republicans will control the House of Delegates and governor's mansion, Sears will have the power to send bills to the desk of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin if the Senate vote on a bill is a tie and she votes for passage.
There have been more than 50 tie votes in the current term of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat.
Sears' election puts focus on Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who is Catholic and has said he is willing to side with the GOP on legislation that would restrict abortion. Sears is generally opposed to abortion rights.
"I welcome Winsome Sears into the Senate as the titular head of the Senate," Morrissey said. "It is not Armageddon as some of my Democratic colleagues are suggesting. She is an accomplished woman, she is a very bright woman ... and I believe she has empathy for the less fortunate and that includes those people who have been incarcerated and are seeking a second chance. I look forward to working with Winsome Sears in the state Senate."
Senate Republican Leader Tommy Norment of James City County issued a statement welcoming Sears on behalf of the GOP.
"These results confirm something Senate Republicans have known for a very long time: Virginia is a highly competitive two-party state. Virginians have wisely decided to restore balance to their government."
Sears is a Marine Corps veteran and served one term in the House of Delegates representing Norfolk.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson