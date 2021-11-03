Republican Winsome Sears officially declared winner in the race for lieutenant governor

Winsome Sears, a child of immigrants and a Winchester business owner, became the first woman on Tuesday to be elected lieutenant governor in Virginia, according to unofficial results, and also the first woman of color to hold statewide office in the commonwealth.

"I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life," Sears told fellow Republicans at a GOP victory party in Fairfax County on Tuesday night. "I'm here because of you. ... I'm here because you put your trust in me. That's the only reason I'm here. Thank you."

"What you are looking at is the American dream."

Sears' father was a Jamaican immigrant. She told supporters he came to American for jobs and opportunities.

Democratic nominee Hala Ayala issued a statement of concession on Wednesday thanking her volunteers, campaign staff and supporters.

“I want to congratulate my opponent on making history and paving the way for future women leaders who look like us. We may not be able to claim victory today, but we know that the results of this election are simply a minor setback in our larger fight for progress," Ayala said.

Ayala would also have been the first woman and woman of color to hold the part-time post.