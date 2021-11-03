Republicans claim House majority after flipping 6th seat

House Democrats raised more than twice as much money as Republicans — $50.9 million to $23.3 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — but got caught in a backlash against President Joe Biden that intensified after the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

They also weren’t helped by infighting among congressional Democrats over a pair of potentially popular spending packages, totaling almost $3 trillion, that didn’t come to a vote before Election Day.

Democrats also got off to an ominous start in a critical House race when Hurst, seeking a third term, was given notice of driving on a suspended license late Monday night while allegedly helping someone tamper with campaign signs for his opponent, Republican Jason Ballard.

“I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way,” Ballard said in a statement on Election Day.

Ballard was ahead of Hurst by about 2,700 votes and projected as the victor by VPAP.

The Richmond area featured some of the most critical elections in the battle for control of the House.