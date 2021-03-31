Republicans slam Northam's plan to investigate inspector general after agency found parole board misconduct

OSIG also found that Bennett violated her duty to remain impartial while considering the Martin case, and that the board violated its ethical obligation to promote fair and impartial justice by advocating for Martin’s innocence and using trial transcripts and news articles as the basis of its parole decision, according to a longer, draft version of an OSIG report in the Martin case that was provided to some news outlets in February. Those violations were stricken from the final report provided to the governor.

Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff, has called OSIG’s investigation into that case biased.

Press secretary Alena Yarmosky on Wednesday defended the proposal, saying “the public needs to better understand why and how the OSIG determined that these initial allegations were insufficient to include in their final report.”

As far as the decision on who to hire being made entirely by Democrats, she wrote by email: “The elected officials who lead the executive branch, legislative branch, and law department are more than qualified to act on behalf of the Commonwealth. That’s how decision-making and policy-making work. Yes, these individuals happen to all be in one political party, per Virginia voters.”

Problems at the parole board stem beyond findings in the Vincent Martin case.