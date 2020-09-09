Reshaped 'Marcus Alert' bill clears Senate budget committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legislation to overhaul the way law enforcement agencies respond to emergencies involving a mental health crisis has taken a new shape in the Senate, where lawmakers Wednesday advanced a version that would call on all localities to be part of a crisis response system by July 2022.

The bill, dubbed the “Marcus-David Peters Act,” moving through the Senate would create call centers and short-term mental health facilities meant to offset the role of law enforcement in situations involving people facing a mental health crisis.

The measure is still a long way from becoming law. Lawmakers in the House are also considering a Marcus Alert bill — one that contrasts starkly with the version moving through the Senate.

The Senate legislation has undergone significant changes from what lawmakers originally proposed at the start of session, and represents a different approach from what lawmakers in the House are considering.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who introduced the bill, said the new iteration of the bill gives localities more discretion about how exactly to respond to these types of crises: whether law enforcement should respond alongside mental health professionals, and if they do, how those officers would interact with the situation.