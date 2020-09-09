Reshaped 'Marcus Alert' bill clears Senate budget committee

Legislation to overhaul the way law enforcement agencies respond to emergencies involving a mental health crisis has taken a new shape in the Senate, where lawmakers Wednesday advanced a version that would call on all localities to be part of a crisis response system by July 2022.
The bill, dubbed the “Marcus-David Peters Act,” moving through the Senate would create call centers and short-term mental health facilities meant to offset the role of law enforcement in situations involving people facing a mental health crisis.
The measure is still a long way from becoming law. Lawmakers in the House are also considering a Marcus Alert bill — one that contrasts starkly with the version moving through the Senate.
The Senate legislation has undergone significant changes from what lawmakers originally proposed at the start of session, and represents a different approach from what lawmakers in the House are considering.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who introduced the bill, said the new iteration of the bill gives localities more discretion about how exactly to respond to these types of crises: whether law enforcement should respond alongside mental health professionals, and if they do, how those officers would interact with the situation.
Under McPike’s bill, the state will assist with the creation of local crisis hubs and mobile response teams, and develop protocols for how localities should interact with those systems. Localities would need to implement memorandums of understanding with the crisis hubs by July 2022.
The legislation will soon reach the Senate floor, after the chamber’s budget committee backed the legislation Wednesday, 10-4. The cost to the state and localities was not immediately available.
The legislation is named after Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis in May 2018, after charging at the officer on the side of Interstate 95/64 near downtown Richmond.
Peters’ case prompted calls for action at the time, but interest renewed after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May. When Richmond’s Lee Circle became a gathering place for area protesters, they called the area Marcus-David Peters Circle.
Last week, the House Appropriations Committee advanced a retooled version of a Marcus Alert bill introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond. The new version of the bill still mandates the creation of a Marcus Alert across the state, but leans on a phased in approach to lessen the immediate cost to localities and the state.
The House bill originally called for all localities to implement a Marcus Alert system by January 2022. Under the new version, five localities — including Richmond — would roll out their systems beginning in July 2021. The rest would incrementally follow by July 1, 2026.
That version, notably, attracted the support of all but one of the Republicans on that committee, including Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is weighing a run for governor and has taken on a prominent role in his caucus during the legislative session.
Bourne’s bill, unlike McPike’s, delineates the role of law enforcement in mental health crisis situations, including by limiting their involvement in situations where there is no immediate safety threat, and by regulating law enforcement’s use of lethal weapons when responding.
McPike’s bill urges the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to develop a protocol for the involvement of law enforcement in the Marcus Alert system.
McClellan, who introduced a bill similar to Bourne’s in the Senate, which her colleagues rejected, urged lawmakers Wednesday to move McPike's bill forward even amid uncertainty involving costs and the role of law enforcement.
“If we don’t move toward a model where response is by a trained mental health professional, whose job is to de-escalate the crisis, and we leave it just to law enforcement to do, more and more people are going to be harmed or killed,” McClellan said.
“This is a bill where we’re not responding to something happened in other states. We’re responding to something that happened right here in the commonwealth.”
