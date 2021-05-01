Resignation of Charles City County supervisor surprises, disappoints activist group

One of the three members of the Charles City County governing board has resigned. The other two members of the Board of Supervisors will chose a new supervisor, and the winner of a November election will permanently fill the seat.

County Administrator Michelle Johnson announced Tuesday that Supervisor Lewis E. Black III was resigning. The announcement came during a meeting in which the county struggled with broadcasting its board meeting to the public.

Black’s resignation, which was reported last week by the New Kent-Charles City Chronicle, was effective immediately.

“I just recently came across an opportunity to sell my home and it sold. With that being said I’m relocating and I will not be able to serve” as the District 3 supervisor, Black wrote in an email to Johnson on April 25. “I have enjoyed working alongside you and the rest of county’s local administration. I understand this was short lived and it pains me to leave so abruptly but I must make the best decision for my family going forward.”

Black could not be reached for comment.

He won election to the seat in 2019, beating then-Supervisor Floyd Miles Sr.