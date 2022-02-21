Restoration of Williamsburg school thought to be oldest in U.S. for Black children gets $5 million grant

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has donated $5 million toward the Williamsburg Bray School Project, an effort to restore and relocate a building believed to be the country's oldest school for Black children.

The money will go toward reconfiguring the building to its original form, moving it five blocks down the street, opening it as a historical site, studying it and creating educational programs.

While students at the Bray School learned reading and Christianity, they also were taught to accept their lot in life as slaves.

Last year, researchers confirmed the building known as Prince George House was built in 1760 to house a school for free and enslaved Black children. Last fall, Colonial Williamsburg purchased the building from the College of William & Mary.

Workers are currently peeling off the building's additions to return it to its original 18th Century structure. The exterior of the building remains unchanged, but on the inside, workers have stripped down the walls and ceilings to its 1760 frame.

"The great majority of the frame is intact, as are the 1760 floors and one of the two chimneys," said Ronald Hurst, a curator and vice president for Colonial Williamsburg.

This work will continue for several months. At the end of the year, Colonial Williamsburg will pick up the building and move it intact to a new location at the intersection of Francis and South Nassau Streets in the historic portion of Colonial Williamsburg.

Restoration will continue for a year and a half, a process that will be open to the public. The finished building will open as a historical site in Sept. 2024, which is the 250th anniversary of the school's closing on the eve of the Revolutionary War.

The College of William & Mary's Bray School Lab is identifying and contacting descendants of Bray School students, many of whom still live in the Williamsburg area. It is transcribing documents related to the school's establishment, and it continues to study the archaeological fieldwork done at the building's original site.

"All of this serves to enhance the understanding of the teaching and learning that took place at the school," said Ann Marie Stock, presidential liaison for strategic cultural partnerships for William & Mary. "At the same time, it enriches knowledge of the historical context – in Williamsburg, in the commonwealth and beyond."

The grant is part of the Mellon Foundation's monuments project, a five-year, $250 million grant project launched in 2020 to reimagine and rebuild commemorative spaces and change the way history is told.

The state might contribute to the project, too. A Senate budget amendment proposes $1 million over the next two years. But a House amendment would remove the $2.5 million the body originally allocated.