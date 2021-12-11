Rev. William Barber joins activists in Richmond challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline

Civil rights leader the Rev. William J. Barber II preached to a crowd of several hundred in Richmond on Saturday against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, calling projects like the proposed natural gas line "an abusive sin" that would harm the poor.
Barber was the keynote speaker at a rally in advance of a state regulatory board vote on an aspect of the proposed natural gas line. The line would run more than 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia with an extension from Pittsylvania County, Va., into North Carolina. The proposal has led to years of intense political fights over environmental quality in all three states.
The Virginia State Water Control Board is to vote Tuesday on whether to allow pipeline construction in wetlands and across more than 200 of Virginia waterways. There will be no public comment at the meeting, so groups opposing the pipeline coordinated the rally at Byrd Park's Dogwood Dell, where people symbolically announced each of the project's more than 300 violations of Virginia's water protection laws.
Barber noted that the developers of the defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline pulled the plug on that project in 2020. It faced similar opposition from environmental groups and landowners.
“We had to fight against one pipeline," he said. "They should have learned by now, Virginians aren’t having this stuff. West Virginians aren’t having it. North Carolinians aren’t having it. They must not know who we are, but they’ll learn.”
He called the MVP construction and environmental impacts abusive to poor communities.
“It is your right, it is your duty to throw it off and alter the course of history and the continuation of this kind of bad public policy. ... This is sin, and we’ve got to call out sin.”
The companies behind the pipeline won't give up easily, he said.
“You’ve got to have more tenacity than they have money. You’ve got to have more commitment than they have money.”
And he said people should draw inspiration from the Montgomery, Ala., bus boycotts in fighting over a long period of time.
"Fight until you throw off this abuse. Fight – until you stop this pipeline. Fight – until you change the direction of this nation … and if you fight long enough God will come beside you."
Barber, a former president of the North Carolina NAACP, is a chair of Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival and president of Repairers of the Breach.
Natalie Cox, a spokesman for Mountain Valley Pipeline, said in a written statement that the project developers "strongly disagree" with Barber's description of the project as sinful, "which we believe is an uninformed and unproductive comment. The MVP project team is proud to be constructing this critical infrastructure project, designed to provide reliable, affordable, clean-burning natural gas to homes and businesses in Virginia and throughout the eastern United States."
The proposed North Carolina extension was dealt a setback Dec. 3 when Virginia's State Air Pollution Control Board voted 6-1 against a permit for a gas compressor station that would be located in an area of Pittsylvania County with a higher percentage Black population than the state.
Jessica Sims of Henrico County, the Virginia field coordinator with the group Appalachian Voices, helped coordinate the rally and said in an interview that the rejection of the air permit, while specific to the extension, speaks to the volatility of the project.
She said the event was meant "to bring people in solidarity from those communities that have been impacted for now seven years by this unneeded, ruinous project. This is a way to kind of re-frame the narrative.
"DEQ tries to control the process, the ability to speak about it, the ability to engage in what should be a very public facing process. So this is an opportunity to bring light to the over 300 violations that have been charged and enforced by the DEQ and the attorney general’s office and to remind the State Water Control Board members that this is a project that should be denied."