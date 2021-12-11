Rev. William Barber joins activists in Richmond challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline

“We had to fight against one pipeline," he said. "They should have learned by now, Virginians aren’t having this stuff. West Virginians aren’t having it. North Carolinians aren’t having it. They must not know who we are, but they’ll learn.”

He called the MVP construction and environmental impacts abusive to poor communities.

“It is your right, it is your duty to throw it off and alter the course of history and the continuation of this kind of bad public policy. ... This is sin, and we’ve got to call out sin.”

The companies behind the pipeline won't give up easily, he said.

“You’ve got to have more tenacity than they have money. You’ve got to have more commitment than they have money.”

And he said people should draw inspiration from the Montgomery, Ala., bus boycotts in fighting over a long period of time.

"Fight until you throw off this abuse. Fight – until you stop this pipeline. Fight – until you change the direction of this nation … and if you fight long enough God will come beside you."