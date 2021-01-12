Richmond and Henrico moving into second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

On Monday, Richmond and Henrico County will enter the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which prioritizes front-line essential workers and residents ages 75 and older.

It's unclear how many people in the two localities qualify for the next phase — which also includes people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps — but statewide, at least 760,000 people are deemed to be in the state's essential industries.

Under guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health, police officers, firefighters and K-12 teachers are among the first in line to be prioritized among essential workers. These groups alone account for about 10,000 people total, according to government and school system websites.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts and the new head of vaccinations for the VDH, told the Henrico Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the two health districts are planning eight vaccination events next week that could inoculate 1,000 people each. Four of them will take place at the Richmond Raceway on East Laburnum.

Typically, Henrico and Richmond do three to five mass events weekly, VDH spokesperson Cat Long said in a statement Tuesday.