Richmond Animal Care preparing for beagles from research breeding facility

In a consent decree entered by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Envigo RMS agreed to permanently stop engaging in any activity at its facility in Cumberland County that requires a license under the Animal Welfare Act. Envigo also agreed to relinquish all remaining beagles at the Cumberland facility to the Humane Society of the United States.

Envigo RMS breeds beagles for medical research.

The Humane Society of the United States does not adopt animals out directly to the public. It is working with shelter and rescue partners that have their own adoption policies. He added that there is no central waiting list that would override the adoption policies of individual shelters and rescuers that are helping place the dogs.