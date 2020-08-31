Richmond area reports no new deaths since Saturday; state continues averaging more than 10,000 COVID tests per day

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that there have been 120,594 total coronavirus cases since the start of the state’s outbreak, an increase of 847 cases from Sunday.
The VDH numbers operate on a 19-hour delay.
Total number of covid tests continues to average more than 10,000 per day, a metric and goal gauged as the key to lifting public restrictions back in May, when the state’s testing peak was 5,000. Prior to that, the 7-day average was fewer than 2,000 tests.
According to an analysis conducted by Harvard researchers back in July, for Virginia to suppress the virus, the state must reach an upward of 81,741 tests per day.
Back in April, the Northam administration stated that Virginia’s public lab had a capacity of 200 tests per day, resulting in private labs being flooded and overwhelmed by the need.
Of these cases, 115,334 are confirmed and 5,260 are probable, meaning those individuals haven’t had a positive test but are symptomatic with known exposure.
Nearly 1.6 million COVID tests have been taken as of Monday, and the VDH reports a 7.4% 7-day positivity test rate, meaning that 7.4% of tests taken were positive. The number is down from the state’s peak, which at one point was more than 20% but up from the lowest, at around 3% and the test rate reported on Saturday, which was 6.9%
There are 9,569 total hospitalizations, with figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association showing that 1082 coronavirus patients were in the hospital as of Monday and more than 15,000 patients hospitalized have been discharged. Ventilator use sits at 19% with ICU occupancy at 77% in the state.
While no deaths were reported in the Richmond area - Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and Hanover - since Saturday, Henrico County has the second-highest death toll in the state at 192.
The first is Fairfax County - a district with nearly four times Henrico’s population - which has 555 deaths and also the most cases in the state at 18,310.
That’s 15.3% of Virginia’s total cases.
Henrico County also has the most outbreaks in the area in long term care facilities, which have faced the brunt of the virus and report 9,293 cases in the state and more than half of the state’s death count. An outbreak is determined by whether the setting has at least two lab confirmed cases, according to the VDH.
In Henrico, 21 of its 40 outbreaks are in long term care facilities.
When combining cases in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties, the area makes up 13,485 cases, nearly 12% of the state’s total and the second-highest number of cases in the state.
In Virginia, existing data shows Black and Latino residents are almost 60% of cases and hospitalizations but 11% of deaths.
Richmond has 3,897 cases, 375 hospitalizations and 47 deaths — Black residents account for 28 of them. Almost 80% of cases in Richmond are Hispanic or Black. More than 1,000 cases are in the 20-29 age group.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan, has 5,455 cases, 304 hospitalizations and 108 deaths.
Black and Latino Chesterfield residents make up almost 62% of cases and 62% of hospitalizations. Hispanics are 15.1% of cases. More than half of cases are within the 20-49 range.
Henrico County has 4,608 cases, 379 hospitalizations and 192 deaths. Nearly 50% of deaths in the county, which has the most long-term care facilities in the region, are in the 80-plus age group. Black and Latino Henrico residents make up 60% of cases and 64% of hospitalizations.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
