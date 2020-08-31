Richmond area reports no new deaths since Saturday; state continues averaging more than 10,000 COVID tests per day

Henrico County also has the most outbreaks in the area in long term care facilities, which have faced the brunt of the virus and report 9,293 cases in the state and more than half of the state’s death count. An outbreak is determined by whether the setting has at least two lab confirmed cases, according to the VDH.

In Henrico, 21 of its 40 outbreaks are in long term care facilities.

When combining cases in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties, the area makes up 13,485 cases, nearly 12% of the state’s total and the second-highest number of cases in the state.

In Virginia, existing data shows Black and Latino residents are almost 60% of cases and hospitalizations but 11% of deaths.

Richmond has 3,897 cases, 375 hospitalizations and 47 deaths — Black residents account for 28 of them. Almost 80% of cases in Richmond are Hispanic or Black. More than 1,000 cases are in the 20-29 age group.

The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan, has 5,455 cases, 304 hospitalizations and 108 deaths.

Black and Latino Chesterfield residents make up almost 62% of cases and 62% of hospitalizations. Hispanics are 15.1% of cases. More than half of cases are within the 20-49 range.