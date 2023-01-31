Richmond area's population growth outpacing Northern Virginia

The Richmond metropolitan area population has grown faster than that of Northern Virginia for two years in a row — something that has not happened since at least 1960, according to new data from a University of Virginia research center.

The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, which publishes annual population estimates between censuses for Virginia's cities and counties, found that the Richmond area grew by 2.1%, or 27,640 people, from 2020 to July 2022.

Richmond's growth rate is at least triple that of each of the rest of Virginia's five largest metropolitan areas. Northern Virginia has grown by 0.7%, Lynchburg by 0.3% and Virginia Beach by 0.2%, while the Roanoke-area population has decreased by 0.5% since 2020. Richmond has only grown faster than Northern Virginia in two other years since 1960, the earliest year for which the Cooper Center produced estimates: 1971 and 2006.

Much of that growth, however, is not happening in city centers themselves, but in suburbs and exurbs. The Richmond metropolitan statistical area includes 17 jurisdictions, of which the city's 0.2% growth ranks 11th.

New Kent and Goochland counties, meanwhile, are the two fastest-growing localities in the state by percentage, at 8.1% and 5.9% respectively. And no locality has seen its population grow more in terms of raw numbers than Chesterfield County, which the Cooper Center estimates has added more than 17,000 new residents since 2020.

Locality Population Growth, 2020-2022 (%) New Kent County +8.1% Goochland County +5.9% Chesterfield County +4.7% Caroline County +4.7% Powhatan County +3.4% Hanover County +2.2% Dinwiddie County +2.2% King William County +1.7% Prince George County +0.7% Henrico County +0.5% Richmond +0.2% Petersburg 0.0% Amelia County 0.0% Colonial Heights -0.7% Hopewell -1.6% Charles City County -2.7% Sussex County -4.1%

That trend is consistent in other major population centers as well. In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County's population has shrunk by nearly 1% as people have moved south and southwest to Stafford, Spotsylvania and Clarke counties. And in the Hampton Roads area, the city of Suffolk and Isle of Wight County are the fastest-growing localities, while Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News and Virginia Beach have all seen population decreases.

Statewide growth has stagnated significantly, with Virginia's population growing just 52,000 in the first two years of the 2020s after expanding by more than 180,000 between 2010 and 2012, Cooper Center demographer Hamilton Lombard told the Times-Dispatch via email. Lombard attributed this trend in large part to a "surge in out-migration from Northern Virginia to other states, particularly those south of Virginia."

But several of those migrants, as well as those from other more expensive northeastern cities, have stopped in the Richmond area. Data Stacker analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data and found that Richmond gained approximately 3,000 new residents from the Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia metro areas from 2015 to 2019, even after subtracting people who moved from Richmond to those areas.

In a blog post about the new estimates, Lombard warned that if the current trend continued, Virginia might "soon experience trends similar to a time prior to the Great Recession" — with exurban counties struggling to keep up with population growth and still-elevated real estate prices while larger cities lose a chunk of their tax base.

