Richmond candidate for Va. House moved in with parents, made mistake on state form

Mark Earley Jr. didn't live in the 68th state House district so he moved in with his parents there in early March in order to run for office.

Earley said he packed up his belongings at the house he owns on West 24th Street in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond, and moved in with his parents, bringing his wife, kids and their hound dog. They live in the Huguenot Farms area.

His house on West 24th now has a "for sale" sign out front.

Such moves are not uncommon. Earley is running as a Republican in the 68th district, which is held by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond. The 68th includes part of Richmond and parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

Candidates, however, are required to fill out a public form called a statement of economic interest. Earley signed his form on March 16.

The form asked if he owned any real estate with a value of more than $5,000, aside from his "principal residence." If so, candidates have to list the type of real estate and locality.

Earley checked "no."

Asked by the Richmond Times-Dispatch why he said he didn't own any property when he owns a house, Earley said he'd need to double check his form.