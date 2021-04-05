Richmond City Council still considering plans for disposition of Confederate monuments

Richmond city officials are still trying how to decide what they will do with the Confederate monuments they took down nine months ago.

While staff for the Richmond City Council were initially charged with recommending final plans for getting rid of the statues, the legislative body is now considering letting Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration unilaterally decide where they should go.

The council was unable to reach consensus in a meeting on Monday, but most agreed that they want to speed up the process after months of delay.

“We have a very limited staff and a lot on our agenda,” said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. “I think it would be wise of us to select the option of letting the administration ... continue the work.”

Richmond received approximately two dozen requests for the monuments just weeks after they were taken down in July and taken to a wastewater treatment plant for temporary storage. A city spokesman declined to confirm whether they remain there, citing security concerns.