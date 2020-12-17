Richmond Councilman Jones planning run for Democratic nomination in 69th House District

Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said Thursday that he intends to seek a seat in the General Assembly next year.

The 9th District councilman, who won reelection for a second council term last month, expects to face 69th District incumbent Del. Betsy Carr for the Democratic nomination to the House of Delegates.

Carr, a former Richmond School Board member, has represented the district, which covers part of south Richmond and Chesterfield County, since 2010.

In an interview Thursday evening, Jones said the 69th District needs a leader who will "courageously champion" social and racial justice causes in the General Assembly.

"This is a time to step up and be heard.There’s a difference between being an ally and being actively involved in the struggle," he said. "That’s the progressive leadership I’ll provide."

Jones is the founding pastor of Village of Faith Ministries, a local church with campuses in Sandston and Midlothian.

He has been a vocal proponent of police reform locally over the last year, promoting legislation aimed at redirecting police funds to social services and banning the city police department's use of riot-control weapons, such as tear gas. The council voted against both measures.