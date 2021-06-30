Richmond GOP tells prosecutor a candidate for sheriff filed fraudulent signatures

The Richmond GOP filed a complaint to police and the commonwealth's attorney alleging "serious election fraud" against a former GOP candidate for House of Delegates who is now on the November ballot as an independent for Richmond sheriff.
GOP Chairman Hayden Fisher made the complaint about Mike Dickinson, who lost badly to Mark Earley Jr. in the June GOP primary for a Richmond-area House seat.
Fisher wrote to Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, Virginia State Police and Richmond police alleging violations of law in the petitions that Dickinson submitted to get on the ballot for sheriff as an independent.
"This is just a lot of hot air from them," Dickinson said. "The allegations are totally unfounded and when real investigation is done it will prove that."
To appear on a ballot, candidates must collect petition signatures from qualified voters. Dickinson needed to submit at least 125 signatures to appear on the ballot for sheriff.
The GOP's complaint said it learned from one of its members, and others, that Dickinson had requested they sign a petition "for someone other than himself to run as an independent for Sheriff."
After learning Dickinson was running for sheriff, those people worried that they signed his petition under false pretenses, the letter said.
In one case, according to the complaint, Dickinson personally texted a member of the local GOP "to arrange for her to sign the petition for someone other than himself to run for Sheriff" and then met her at her gym for her to sign.
She and others told the GOP they signed after Dickinson told them the petition was for someone else to get on the ballot.
"Investigating further, we discovered several of the other people whose signatures appeared on the Petition had not signed it at all, and they indicated their signatures had been forged," the letter said.
Several of those people had signed a petition for Dickinson to appear on the primary ballot for delegate in June, but not for him to appear on the November ballot for sheriff.
The GOP submitted names of 13 people it said are believed to have signed under false pretenses or had their signatures forged, and asked for investigation.
Petition signatures gathered for Republican and Democratic nominees are kept secret. But the Richmond GOP was able to obtain Dickinson's petitions from the city registrar because he's running for sheriff as an independent.
Dickinson, a former Democrat who now aligns with the far right, was convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Henrico County in November 2018 and of misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretense in Richmond in 2019.
On June 8, Earley won more than 91% of the vote against Dickinson in the GOP primary for delegate. That day was also Dickinson's deadline to submit signatures for his independent run for sheriff.
During the primary, Dickinson made a complaint to state police about paperwork Earley filed to run for the House seat, which led to a pending criminal investigation. Earley's campaign has said it is confident the review will find he made an honest paperwork mistake.
Dickinson said the local GOP is retaliating against him.
"I called out Mark Earley Jr.," he said. "It's pure retaliation for that."
Earley faces Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, in the fall. Dickinson is the only candidate on the ballot challenging Sheriff Antionette Irving, a Democrat.
