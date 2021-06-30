Richmond GOP tells prosecutor a candidate for sheriff filed fraudulent signatures

In one case, according to the complaint, Dickinson personally texted a member of the local GOP "to arrange for her to sign the petition for someone other than himself to run for Sheriff" and then met her at her gym for her to sign.

She and others told the GOP they signed after Dickinson told them the petition was for someone else to get on the ballot.

"Investigating further, we discovered several of the other people whose signatures appeared on the Petition had not signed it at all, and they indicated their signatures had been forged," the letter said.

Several of those people had signed a petition for Dickinson to appear on the primary ballot for delegate in June, but not for him to appear on the November ballot for sheriff.

The GOP submitted names of 13 people it said are believed to have signed under false pretenses or had their signatures forged, and asked for investigation.

Petition signatures gathered for Republican and Democratic nominees are kept secret. But the Richmond GOP was able to obtain Dickinson's petitions from the city registrar because he's running for sheriff as an independent.