Richmond has removed the most Confederate symbols in the country since the killing of George Floyd. Here's how it happened

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide racial reckoning that blanketed the U.S. after May 25, Virginia has removed the most Confederate symbols - 26 total - in the country.

Richmond did away with 18 of them, more than any other city in the U.S., according to a study done by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

But the research also shows that Virginia’s 218 remaining Confederate symbols are the most in the nation, a lingering reminder that the state once housed the capital of the Confederacy and was the site of many major Civil War battles.

While the removal of monuments - which have been contested since their inception and in conversations that have spanned decades - is not a solution to systemic racism, it’s a prominent symbol, said Stephanie Arduini, director of education at the American Civil War Museum.

The protests that swept the nation after Floyd's death were a catalyst that turned public opinion enough in favor of removal, Arduini added. Otherwise, it might not have happened.