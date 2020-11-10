Richmond judge Cavedo sues Gade for defamation; Senate candidate stands by comments

Cavedo, a Richmond Circuit Court judge for 18 years, initially blocked Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. In July, Cavedo recused himself from cases related to the Lee statue because his home is in the Monument Avenue Historic District.

During the debate Gade criticized Warner for appointing Cavedo to the bench as governor in 2002.

In the signed 1977 column Cavedo, editor of the paper’s editorial page, criticized President Jimmy Carter’s instant voter registration plan, saying it would “allow the parasites of this nation to become the dominating force in politics.”

Referring to Cavedo, Gade said to Warner during the debate: “He said that Black people are parasites and he said they would suck billions of dollars out of our economy, and yet you appointed him anyway, so don’t preach to me about what I need to say. You need to talk about your own actions.”

Cavedo did not specifically mention Blacks in the column or attack the concept of desegregation. But he criticized what he called a “massive” court-imposed busing plan that he said “nearly wrecked” his high school education.