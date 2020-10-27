Richmond judge sides with governor on order to take down Lee Monument; plaintiffs can appeal ruling

A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Gov. Ralph Northam's order to take down the Lee Monument, holding that arguments to keep it in place were contrary to current public policy.

Northam's June 4 order had been blocked by a temporary injunction issued by Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant in light of a suit brought by five residents of the 14-block Monument Avenue Historic District. The plaintiffs argued that a restrictive covenant, in 1887 and 1890 deeds, requires that the monument be held "perpetually sacred."

Other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue, including those of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart, have come down in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

But the Lee statue, unveiled in 1890, is on a 200-foot diameter circle at Monument and North Allen avenues and has been owned by the state and not controlled by the city. The circle has recently been dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle by protesters.

Marchant issued the 90-day injunction on Aug. 3 barring the removal of the statue, but his order Tuesday dissolved the injunction. Marchant suspended execution of his order pending an appeal.