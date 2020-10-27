Richmond judge sides with governor on order to take down Lee Monument; plaintiffs will appeal ruling

In a 13-page letter accompanying his ruling, Marchant wrote that the issue was whether the Commonwealth presented "clear and certain" evidence that enforcement of a restrictive covenant would be against public policy and/or that conditions have so radically changed that enforcement "would no longer be in accord with the law."

The judge cited testimony earlier this month from experts that the erection of the monument was part of "the need of southern citizenry to establish the monument to their 'Lost Cause,' and to some degree their whole way of life, including slavery."

Marchant wrote that the most significant evidence offered by the Commonwealth was special session legislation that the monument be removed at the direction of the governor and repealing an act of 1889 authorizing the governor to accept the gift of Lee Monument from the Lee Monument Association.

"As the sole author of public policy," those acts of the General Assembly "clearly indicate that the current public policy of the General Assembly, and therefore the Commonwealth [is] to remove the Lee Monument," wrote the judge.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said, "I think the judge has it correct, he has it right on the law."