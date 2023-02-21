A Richmond resident has won the largest Virginia Lottery online instant game jackpot ever.
Jerard Hickman played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game and won $785,414.
Hickman is a district manager for a transportation company. He told the lottery he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.
“It feels fantastically awesome!” he said in a statement released by the lottery. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”
