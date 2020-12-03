Richmond officials plan for vaccination sites, warn of social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases hit new peak in city

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Richmond recently reached an all-time high, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health districts, in a Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

Last week, the city hit a 7-day average of 55.86 new cases per day. The highest average before that was 51 cases on June 1 – the week after Memorial Day.

Also, Mayor Levar Stoney said as of Thursday that 23 city employees have tested positive for the virus and 40 employees are currently in quarantine.

The week after Thanksgiving, the city's percentage of positive test results is hovering at 4%, the lowest in the region, but with more holidays coming up, Avula cautioned about social interactions as Virginia’s hospitalizations reach record numbers.

Statewide, the total number of people who have been hospitalized is 15,014, though the VDH’s online dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,782 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released and 1,853 people are currently hospitalized with COVID or have COVID results pending.

The state is seeing a 7-day average of 1,704 COVID hospitalizations, according to the VHHA. This is the highest since the start of the pandemic.