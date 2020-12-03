Richmond officials plan for vaccination sites, warn of social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases hit new peak in city

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Richmond recently reached an all-time high, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health districts, in a Thursday COVID-19 briefing.
Last week, the city hit a 7-day average of 55.86 new cases per day. The highest average before that was 51 cases on June 1 – the week after Memorial Day.
Also, Mayor Levar Stoney said as of Thursday that 23 city employees have tested positive for the virus and 40 employees are currently in quarantine.
The week after Thanksgiving, the city's percentage of positive test results is hovering at 4%, the lowest in the region, but with more holidays coming up, Avula cautioned about social interactions as Virginia’s hospitalizations reach record numbers.
Statewide, the total number of people who have been hospitalized is 15,014, though the VDH’s online dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,782 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released and 1,853 people are currently hospitalized with COVID or have COVID results pending.
The state is seeing a 7-day average of 1,704 COVID hospitalizations, according to the VHHA. This is the highest since the start of the pandemic.
As talk of vaccinations ramps up, Avula said the local health department does not yet know the supply that will go toward the city, which has three major health systems - a top priority in vaccine distribution.
State officials confirmed Wednesday that Virginia will receive 70,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the company's first wave of distribution, which is expected to take place before the end of the year.
Avula anticipates people not at high risk will be able to get a vaccine by May or June, and said the health department is already planning potential sites for vaccinations that could include drive-thru accessibility.
“All of those things are very much a part of our preparation for what I think will probably be six months of regular mass vaccination events," Avula said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,023 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 244,503 cases. The new cases bring the seven-day average to 2,229 new cases daily.
Last week, there was an average of almost 2,600 cases per day, marking a state record since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 244,503 cases, 215,768 cases were confirmed and 28,735 were deemed probable, meaning the person is symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but has not yet received a positive test result.
The total death count on Thursday was 4,147, a 34-person increase from Wednesday.
Richmond has had 6,840 cases, 507 hospitalizations and 82 deaths, with nearly 30% of cases coming from the 20-29 age group.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 10,563 cases, 572 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.
Henrico County has had 8,615 cases, 604 hospitalizations and 260 deaths. Hanover County has 2,534 cases, 164 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
There have been 1,565 outbreaks, making up 34,405 of the state case count. Long-term care facilities are about 46% of those cases. The Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield health districts have had the most outbreaks in the state, with the exception of Fairfax. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 8.8%, the highest since the end of August and a 0.5% increase from Wednesday. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.7%. A month ago, it was 6.0%. All are down from the state’s peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.
The VDH dashboard operates on a 16 to 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.