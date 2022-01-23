Richmond School Board votes to take legal action in apparent attempt to block Youngkin mask order; dozens of teachers plan to call in sick Monday

Harris-Muhammed, who chairs the board, asked Superintendent Jason Kamras and School Board members not to speak about the matter publicly Sunday.

"I can't even speak to what we did today, except for to recite the motion, which was granted very ambiguous but spoke to litigation and, and I believe it spoke to an executive order," Young said. He wouldn't go into further detail about the matter.

Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in masks is set to take effect Monday.

Youngkin has said he expects his order to hold up in court.

"While the legal process continues on the parental opt out of mask mandates for their children in schools, I urge everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process," Youngkin wrote Saturday on Twitter.

The board late last week called a meeting for Monday to discuss legal matters. A school division spokeswoman said that meeting was called to discuss the system's masking policy. On Saturday, the meeting was moved up to 3 p.m. Sunday for the board to hold an emergency meeting with a closed session on legal matters.