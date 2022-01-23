Richmond School Board votes to take legal action in apparent attempt to block Youngkin mask order; dozens of teachers plan to call in sick Monday

The Richmond School Board voted Sunday to take legal action to preserve its authority to oversee city schools and enforce COVID-19 protocols in an apparent effort to block the governor's executive order on masks.
It's unclear whether Richmond is considering filing its own lawsuit or joining the one brought by Chesapeake parents asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to agree with them that the executive order making masks optional in schools violates a 2021 state law, which requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
The 5-3 vote in favor of "filing and/or joining" legal action, with Shonda Harris-Muhammed abstaining, followed an hourlong closed session.
"Today I voted no on a motion to file a lawsuit against Governor Youngkin's executive order," School Board member Kenya Gibson said after the meeting. "I did so because I believe we are better served by asserting the democratic legal authority we definitively have and focus on addressing the public health crisis we are facing as a district."
Gibson also emphasized in her statement that she planned to support the will of the board.
Mariah White and Jonathan Young also voted no, with Young telling a pool of reporters that he protested the "gag order" that was being put on the board in an effort to preclude them from publicly making statements about the lawsuit they plan to file.
Harris-Muhammed, who chairs the board, asked Superintendent Jason Kamras and School Board members not to speak about the matter publicly Sunday.
"I can't even speak to what we did today, except for to recite the motion, which was granted very ambiguous but spoke to litigation and, and I believe it spoke to an executive order," Young said. He wouldn't go into further detail about the matter.
Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in masks is set to take effect Monday.
Youngkin has said he expects his order to hold up in court.
"While the legal process continues on the parental opt out of mask mandates for their children in schools, I urge everyone to love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process," Youngkin wrote Saturday on Twitter.
The board late last week called a meeting for Monday to discuss legal matters. A school division spokeswoman said that meeting was called to discuss the system's masking policy. On Saturday, the meeting was moved up to 3 p.m. Sunday for the board to hold an emergency meeting with a closed session on legal matters.
Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras has previously said publicly that he does not support Youngkin’s executive order to allow parents to decide whether or not their children would wear masks in schools. And on Monday, the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 to uphold its existing mask mandate.
Some of the largest school divisions in the state - including Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and five school systems in Northern Virginia - plan to defy the governor's order and continue requiring masks in schools. Fairfax County says students who show up without a mask Monday will be considered in violation of the dress code.
Dozens of teachers say they'll call in sick Monday
The move toward a lawsuit comes as dozens of teachers say they are planning to call out sick on Monday out of frustration with Richmond Public Schools’ COVID-19 protocols.
“The Omicron surge has resulted in severe staffing shortages, which make daily operations difficult and place tremendous strain on remaining staff who struggle to meet the needs of students,” the press release from a group of dozens of teachers states, “many of whom are absent themselves due to illness, quarantines, or fear of coming to school.”
The letter calls for more information on when schools would close, better access to KN95 masks and virtual or half-day Wednesdays among other safety measures.
Weeks ago, the Richmond Education Association, which is not the organizer of the sickout, told the administration that teachers were heading toward a crisis and that in-person school was becoming more difficult to conduct.
Teachers in RPS who spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on background say they’ve seen days where half of their students are absent due to COVID. They’ve also said that some staff members have caught COVID-19 upward of three times, and describe the schools as a place where COVID is spreading rapidly.
In Kamras’ daily newsletter, RPS Direct, where he announces new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, numbers have increased exponentially. Kamras has vowed to keep schools open, deploying central office staff into school buildings.
Kamras acknowledged Sunday that teachers are under stress but urged them to come to school.
“We understand the extraordinary challenges our educators are facing this year and will continue to do everything possible to support them," Kamras said. "We know their students are excited to see them tomorrow and we’re expecting all healthy educators to report as normal.”
(804) 649-6948