Richmond sets winter shelter plans

Richmond will open two temporary shelters for people who have no home when the weather gets cold this winter, as it works for a longer term plan to keep the vulnerable safe when storms rage and temperatures plunge or soar.

Longer term, the plan is to have four shelters: 60 beds at a facility run by Commonwealth Catholic Charities at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave.; up to 40 at RVA Sister’s Keeper, at 2807 Hull St.; 60 beds at United Nations Church, 1901 Wall St; and 30 beds at the Fifth Street Baptist Church site at the 2800 Third Ave.

They are to be open when temperatures fall to 40 degrees or below, or rise to 92 degrees or more. Forecasts of an inch or more of rain or snow, or of a hurricane, tornado or high winds would also prompt the shelters to open.

To get the program started, the city council approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to shift $844,698 of funds from the city’s federal existing federal grants to help with operations at CCC’s 1900 Chamberlayne facility, as well as another $121,423 for renovations at the site.

In addition, the council agreed to allocated $221,422 from one federal grant program for renovations at Fifth Street Baptist, and $71,422 each to Sister’s Keeper and United Nations Church.

Councilmembers Ann-Frances Lambert and Stephanie Lynch said it was frustrating that it has taken so long to figure out a plan.

"I can't have women and children on the streets of the city of Richmond," Lambert said as the council considered the funding request last week, adding that the city needed to be provide wrap-around services for people needing the shelters.

The new four-fold approach came after the collapse earlier this year of Stoney’s original plan for a shelter on Oliver Hill Way, at Commonwealth Catholic Charities’ Housing Resource Center. The city last year granted the group $1.8 million for a renovation to make a 75-bed facility, with the idea it could be ready in a month or two.

But it wasn’t. With Richmond’s construction boom going full blast, CCC couldn’t get contractors to bid on the project. People needing shelter during last winter’s coldest days who couldn’t fine space in the 350 beds at the privately-run shelters in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care network were put up in hotels.

CCC returned the $1.8 million to the city.

The city-funded facility is meant to supplement the 350 beds available at other privately run shelters apart of the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care network of homeless service providers.

The city had operated a shelter at the old Public Safety Building on North Ninth Street until 2018, and then for two winters at the Annie Giles Center, formerly the Conrad Center.

The city shuttered it as the pandemic began, as officials worried people, many in poor health, would be so close together that the virus would spread.