Richmond Times-Dispatch Editor Paige Mudd named East region news director by Lee Enterprises

Richmond Times-Dispatch Executive Editor Paige Mudd, who started at the news organization in 1999 as a summer intern, has been named Lee Enterprises’ Local News Director for the East Region.

In her new role, she will oversee 26 daily news operations in seven states – Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Alabama – including The Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, The Buffalo News in New York and The Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey, among others.

Mudd, 44, begins her new role effective immediately. A search for a new executive editor of The Times-Dispatch is underway.

Senior Editor Michael Phillips will serve as interim editor.

“The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been a such an important part of this community for more than 170 years, and it has been a great privilege to be able to lead this news staff over the past six years,” she said. “I can’t wait to work more closely with our talented newsrooms along the east coast and my colleagues on the Lee news team.”