Richmond Times-Dispatch Editor Paige Mudd named East region news director by Lee Enterprises

Richmond Times-Dispatch Executive Editor Paige Mudd, who started at the news organization in 1999 as a summer intern, has been named Lee Enterprises’ Local News Director for the East Region.
In her new role, she will oversee 26 daily news operations in seven states – Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Alabama – including The Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, The Buffalo News in New York and The Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey, among others.
Mudd, 44, begins her new role effective immediately. A search for a new executive editor of The Times-Dispatch is underway.
Senior Editor Michael Phillips will serve as interim editor.
“The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been a such an important part of this community for more than 170 years, and it has been a great privilege to be able to lead this news staff over the past six years,” she said. “I can’t wait to work more closely with our talented newsrooms along the east coast and my colleagues on the Lee news team.”
She will be one of three regional news directors reporting to Lee’s Vice President-Local News Jason Adrians, who was appointed to that role in January after serving most recently as executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal and Lee’s National Editor.
“Paige has served readers in Richmond and throughout Virginia with distinction for a really long time,” Adrians said. “What’s more, her outstanding ability to mentor journalists and engage in essential community conversations is extremely impressive and led to the Times-Dispatch being named a Pulitzer Prize winner last year. The delivery of exceptional and trustworthy local news has never been more important, and we’re really fortunate to have an outstanding editor like Paige setting the highest possible standards for our news organizations and journalists across the East.”
A Delaware native and a 1999 newspaper graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. School of Public Communications, Mudd has spent her entire journalism career at The Times-Dispatch after a state desk internship, except for a brief stint at the Syracuse Post-Standard after graduation. Her previous roles at The Times-Dispatch include police and courts reporter, breaking news editor, metro editor and managing editor.
In addition to serving as The Times-Dispatch’s executive editor for the past six years, Mudd also has served as Southeast regional editor for Lee Enterprises for the past two years. Her promotion is an expansion of the regional role. Lee’s portfolio includes nearly 80 daily news organizations from coast to coast.