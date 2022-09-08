Richmond Times-Dispatch photographers remember Queen Elizabeth's visit to the state Capitol

“We had photographers all over the place,” Brown recalled. “I was close enough to touch her, but I didn’t. I also didn’t want to get arrested.”
Brown also photographed the queen,
who died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when she visited Charlottesville in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration. But he said the Capitol visit was especially exciting.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.
He took the photograph of the queen entering the Capitol with then-Gov. Tim Kaine and Prince Philip behind her, walking past cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech.
Brown scoped out a spot near the statue of Washington in the Rotunda and saw the civil rights leader Oliver Hill in his wheelchair.
Members of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets (left) and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets (right) salute as Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Virginia Capitol. They are followed by Prince Philip and Virginia First Lady Anne Holton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.
“I said to the British photographer, ‘You’ve got to make her stop and shake hands with him or acknowledge him. This is a civil rights legend here,’” Brown said. “The queen came up and someone jumped right in front of me. But I got the shot of the two of them greeting each other.”
“I was very lucky to be able to record her portrait and history like that,” Brown said.
He also deferred to his fellow photographer Russo who was stationed outside the Capitol. “She got a great shot of Tim Kaine giving a ‘thumbs-up’ to somebody in the crowd.”
Kaine was governor during the queen's 2007 visit to Jamestown and the state Capitol. The queen also toured Jamestown in 1957 and visited Charlottesville for the bicentennial in 1976.
“I was in the risers and there was way more jostling for position than usual,” Russo said. “Usually it’s pretty genteel, but it was a mix of international and local press. The stakes were higher than usual.”
Russo said she remembered how the queen stood out in the crowd.
“She was such a colorful addition with her lavender-and-pink suit," Russo said. "She was so bright and colorful compared to everybody else.”
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia in 1957, 1976 and 2007
In October 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown to mark the 350th anniversary of the nation's first permanent English settlement. The trip -- the first to the area by a reigning British monarch -- included a visit to Colonial Williamsburg, where the queen and Prince Philip shared a carriage with Mr. and Mrs. Winthrop Rockefeller. The queen returned to Virginia in 2007 for Jamestown's 400th anniversary.
Royal couple and Governor Stanley (left foreground) at Jamestown
The Queen, accompanied by Governor Stanley, leaves Williamsburg Inn for airport. From left: Prince Phillip, Mrs. Stanley, Mrs. Wiley T. Buchanan Jr., the Queen, the Governor
Queen Elizabeth II 10-20-57 - going to Inn after leaving William & Mary
In October 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown to mark the 350th anniversary of the nation's first permanent English settlement. The trip, which featured a 21-gun salute upon her arrival at Patrick Henry Airport, included a visit to Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary. The queen returned to Virginia in 2007 for Jamestown's 400th anniversary.
Queen Elizabeth II at Monticello 7-10-1976
Queen Elizabeth II Visit to Va. 10-17-1957 Published caption: Queen, Prince and the Rockefellers arrive at Governor's Palace
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit, 7-10-1976
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit, 7-10-1976
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Queen Elizabeth II - Va. Visit July 10, 1976
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Queen Elizabeth II - Va. Visit July 10, 1976
The crowd endure the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Virginia State Capitol, in Richmond, on Thursday, may 3, 2007.
Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond May 3, 2007. The queen marked the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary.
Queen Elizabeth II waves as she and Prince Philip acknowledge the crowd during their carriage ride down Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg, Va
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip greet the crowds as they are drawn by horse and buggy in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va
Queen Elizabeth II is escorted past the "Susan Constant" ship by Philip Emerson, Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation at Jamestown Settlement museum in Williamsburg, Va. The ship is a replica of one that brought America's first permanent colonists to Virginia in 1607.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by US Vice President Dick Cheney, left, is shown a breastplate by historic interpreter Fred Schlopp in the armoury of the reconstructed Jamestown Fort, at Jamestown, Va
Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Virginia General Assembly.
Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, right, greet Richmond civil rights activist Oliver Hill, seated, at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of the Wren Building, at the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Va.
Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from the crowd as she arrives at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh approach a limousine after arriving in Richmond, Va.
Queen Elizabeth II tours the Historic Jamestowne archeological site with William Kelso, director of archeology for the site, in Jamestown, Va.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Raymond Martinez, acting US Chief of Protocol, pause after Queen Elizabeth and His Royal Highness Prince Philip (behind Martinez) arrived in Richmond, Va.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is greeted in Richmond, Va. by Lady Catherine Manning, left, wife of Sir David Manning, British Ambassador to the United States, as His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh comes down the stairs. Queen Elizabeth is visiting Richmond, Williamsburg, and Jamestown to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in the New World.
Dr. Ralph Stanley and his Clinch Mountian Boys perform at the State Capitol before Queen Elizabeth's visit . May 3 , 2007
Claire Adams, daughter of a construction foreman on the recently completed renovation of the Virginia Capitol, looks out a window of the Capitol at the festivities on the lawn. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.
The Queen and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine leave the House of Delegates after her speech to the Virginia General Assembly. ---- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.
