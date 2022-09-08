Richmond Times-Dispatch photographers remember Queen Elizabeth's visit to the state Capitol

Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Bob Brown and Eva Russo covered Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the Capitol in Richmond in May 2007.

“We had photographers all over the place,” Brown recalled. “I was close enough to touch her, but I didn’t. I also didn’t want to get arrested.”

Brown also photographed the queen, who died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when she visited Charlottesville in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration. But he said the Capitol visit was especially exciting.

He took the photograph of the queen entering the Capitol with then-Gov. Tim Kaine and Prince Philip behind her, walking past cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech.

Brown scoped out a spot near the statue of Washington in the Rotunda and saw the civil rights leader Oliver Hill in his wheelchair.

“I said to the British photographer, ‘You’ve got to make her stop and shake hands with him or acknowledge him. This is a civil rights legend here,’” Brown said. “The queen came up and someone jumped right in front of me. But I got the shot of the two of them greeting each other.”

“I was very lucky to be able to record her portrait and history like that,” Brown said.

He also deferred to his fellow photographer Russo who was stationed outside the Capitol. “She got a great shot of Tim Kaine giving a ‘thumbs-up’ to somebody in the crowd.”

“I was in the risers and there was way more jostling for position than usual,” Russo said. “Usually it’s pretty genteel, but it was a mix of international and local press. The stakes were higher than usual.”

Russo said she remembered how the queen stood out in the crowd.

“She was such a colorful addition with her lavender-and-pink suit," Russo said. "She was so bright and colorful compared to everybody else.”