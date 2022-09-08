 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Richmond Times-Dispatch photographers remember Queen Elizabeth's visit to the state Capitol

  • 0

Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Bob Brown and Eva Russo covered Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the Capitol in Richmond in May 2007.

“We had photographers all over the place,” Brown recalled. “I was close enough to touch her, but I didn’t. I also didn’t want to get arrested.”

Brown also photographed the queen, who died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when she visited Charlottesville in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration. But he said the Capitol visit was especially exciting.

People are also reading…

RTD photos from the 2000s

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.

He took the photograph of the queen entering the Capitol with then-Gov. Tim Kaine and Prince Philip behind her, walking past cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech.

Brown scoped out a spot near the statue of Washington in the Rotunda and saw the civil rights leader Oliver Hill in his wheelchair.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Royal Visit

Members of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets (left) and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets (right) salute as Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Virginia Capitol. They are followed by Prince Philip and Virginia First Lady Anne Holton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.

“I said to the British photographer, ‘You’ve got to make her stop and shake hands with him or acknowledge him. This is a civil rights legend here,’” Brown said. “The queen came up and someone jumped right in front of me. But I got the shot of the two of them greeting each other.”

“I was very lucky to be able to record her portrait and history like that,” Brown said.

He also deferred to his fellow photographer Russo who was stationed outside the Capitol. “She got a great shot of Tim Kaine giving a ‘thumbs-up’ to somebody in the crowd.”

“I was in the risers and there was way more jostling for position than usual,” Russo said. “Usually it’s pretty genteel, but it was a mix of international and local press. The stakes were higher than usual.”

Russo said she remembered how the queen stood out in the crowd.

“She was such a colorful addition with her lavender-and-pink suit," Russo said. "She was so bright and colorful compared to everybody else.”

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar orbiter catches incredible close up view of massive solar event on the far side of the Sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News