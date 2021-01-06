Richmond's Harris, Hanover's Babichenko among eight named to Virginia redistricting commission

A panel of retired judges on Wednesday selected the eight citizen members of Virginia's new redistricting commission, including Greta Harris of Richmond, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, and Hanover County prosecutor Mackenzie Babichenko.

The list of eight citizen commissioners also includes Marvin Gilliam of Bristol, a former coal executive who has donated nearly $1 million to Republican campaigns.

The judges unanimously voted for the slate of eight citizens, which they had winnowed from 62 finalists submitted by four state legislative leaders. More than 1,200 Virginians had applied for the eight spots. The eight citizens will join eight lawmakers in redrawing the state's legislative and congressional boundaries based on census data. Virginians backed a state constitutional amendment in November setting up the new commission.

As the judges winnowed their lists during a meeting that lasted more than three hours, they repeatedly said they were impressed by the quality of the finalists. The judges said they were striving to represent the state’s ethnic, geographic and gender diversity in keeping with lawmakers' directives.