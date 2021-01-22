Richmond's top prosecutor favors abolition of death penalty

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced Friday that her office supports a bill pending in the Virginia General Assembly that would abolish the death penalty and said Friday that she will not seek any death sentences.
The legislation, SB1165, backed by Gov. Ralph Northam, has bipartisan chief patrons, senators Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and William Stanley, R-Franklin. It was reported out of the Senate Judiciary Committee to Senate Finance on a largely party-line vote earlier this week.
In a prepared statement Friday, McEachin said, "My support for the abolition of the death penalty - the ultimate sentence that a community can impose on a killer - is not meant to diminish the value of those lives destroyed by vile and egregious acts of violence."
She added, "The question is not whether someone 'deserves' to die because of the depravity of their act, but whether we as a society are so convinced of the infallibility of our decisions that we should sentence an individual to death."
"Death should not be imposed unless society can guarantee that new evidence will never prove that sentence incorrect. That guarantee cannot exist. Life in prison without parole---in effect, being sentenced to die in prison by the community you harmed--is a significant and just punishment," said McEachin.
For those reasons and regardless of the General Assembly’s decision on the proposed legislation, McEachin said her office will not seek the death penalty in any future cases.
In recent decades Richmond has had high-profile murder cases leading to death sentences and executions. Among them: Timothy Spencer, "The Southside Strangler;" Christopher Goins, who murdered five members of a family; Cory Johnson, executed earlier this month by federal authorities for seven murders; and Ricky Gray who killed or helped kill four members of one Richmond family and three in another.
McEachin contends that while executions prevented the killers from causing further harm, the existence of the death penalty has not deterred other people from committing heinous slayings.
Earlier this month a group of a dozen Commonwealth's attorneys calling themselves the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice, including Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth's attorney, also announced they backed abolishing the Virginia death penalty.
The Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys did not take a position on the legislation.
