Richmond's top prosecutor favors abolition of death penalty

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced Friday that her office supports a bill pending in the Virginia General Assembly that would abolish the death penalty and said Friday that she will not seek any death sentences.

The legislation, SB1165, backed by Gov. Ralph Northam, has bipartisan chief patrons, senators Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and William Stanley, R-Franklin. It was reported out of the Senate Judiciary Committee to Senate Finance on a largely party-line vote earlier this week.

In a prepared statement Friday, McEachin said, "My support for the abolition of the death penalty - the ultimate sentence that a community can impose on a killer - is not meant to diminish the value of those lives destroyed by vile and egregious acts of violence."

She added, "The question is not whether someone 'deserves' to die because of the depravity of their act, but whether we as a society are so convinced of the infallibility of our decisions that we should sentence an individual to death."

"Death should not be imposed unless society can guarantee that new evidence will never prove that sentence incorrect. That guarantee cannot exist. Life in prison without parole---in effect, being sentenced to die in prison by the community you harmed--is a significant and just punishment," said McEachin.