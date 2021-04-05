Roanoke County schools leader condemns offensive images shared after football game

Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely on Monday condemned the “abhorrent, disturbing images” that circulated on social media over the weekend following a football game between Cave Spring and Hidden Valley high schools.

Cave Spring won Friday night’s contest against neighboring Hidden Valley 17-14, their first win against the Titans in a decade. The school system began investigating Saturday after community members reported an altered image of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is on trial, charged with murder in Floyd’s death.

The altered image shows Cave Spring’s logo on Chauvin’s face and Hidden Valley’s logo on Floyd.

The school system has since identified multiple offensive images, spokesman Chuck Lionberger confirmed Monday. He declined to describe the others but said they were “equally as deplorable.”

The photos “do not reflect the values of Cave Spring High School or Roanoke County Public Schools,” Nicely said in a statement. “We strive to provide positive, welcoming communities that value respect for all students and families.