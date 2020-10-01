Rocket launch from Va.'s Wallops Island to International Space Station is pushed back again

A rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore was scrubbed Thursday night.

About 9:40 p.m., the launch was aborted with just two minutes remaining in the countdown. Northrop Grumman, NASA’s commercial resupply partner, said it would try again Friday night if engineers can figure out what went wrong.

NASA said the next opportunity would be 9:16 p.m. Friday.

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket will carry the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. Among the roughly 8,000 pounds of equipment and supplies bound for the ISS: a new, more efficient space toilet specially designed for the weightless environment aboard the station.