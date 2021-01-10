Rocky Mount police officer placed on leave for being at Capitol riot says he and fellow officer did nothing illegal

“The Capitol building is as big as our town,” he said. “Where I was at there was no violence. There was no fighting with police officers. The door was wide open and police officers were actually handing bottles of water out to people that came in.”

The police department said the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending reviews. Robertson said he and Fracker are on paid leave.

As news of the officers’ presence during the Capitol riot spread Sunday afternoon, about a dozen members of Black Lives Matter of Franklin County gathered outside the town police building.

“We came out to let them know enough is enough, and they have to all be held accountable for the two officers’ actions this past Wednesday,” said Bridgette Craighead, chapter president. “Nobody has ever challenged them before. We want to know what’s going on in our courthouse and the police departments — behind closed doors — I want to know all of that. We want to know all of that.”

Craighead carried a sign that said “Silence is Violence.”