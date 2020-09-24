Roderick C. Young, a magistrate judge and former prosecutor, appointed to federal judgeship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roderick C. Young, a former federal prosecutor and a long-time magistrate judge in Richmond, has been appointed a district court judge by the U.S. Senate.

Young was confirmed Thursday in a 93-2 vote. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said they recommended Young for the post in March based on the assessments of an independent panel of lawyers and feedback from numerous bar associations in Virginia.

He was nominated by President Trump in May.

"Roderick Young will be a fair, even-minded judge who is already well-respected in the Commonwealth. We were proud to recommend his nomination to this court, and we’re pleased to see him confirmed today," said Kaine and Warner in a joint statement.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert on the federal judiciary, said Thursday that Young's near unanimous confirmation is one of the strongest among Trump's 216 appointees. Many appointees had close, party-line votes, he said.

"His overwhelming confirmation vote shows the senators recognized that Judge Young will be a fine jurist because he possesses much relevant experience and is smart, industrious, ethical, independent and has balanced judicial temperament," said Tobias.