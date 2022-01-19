RRHA Board: No eviction filings against public housing residents until at least mid-February

With more than 1,100 families facing the prospect of eviction from public housing, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners directed staff Wednesday to hold off on taking legal action against residents until at least mid-February.

Advocates and several board members expressed alarm about displacing so many families, as well as the cascading effect mass evictions would have on public schools, safety net providers and the families themselves. All urged a redoubling of efforts to help residents apply for rental assistance through a state-run program flush with aid for tenants who fell behind on payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The unlawful detainer is an option under lease enforcement,” said Barrett Hardiman, the board’s vice chairman, who proposed the four-week delay. “We should hold off on that specific option until we are confident we have exhausted every single avenue for getting people the help that’s available.”

Several other commissioners expressed support for his motion so the board can gather more information about the scope of the potential fallout and the housing authority can work with families to prevent as many evictions as possible.