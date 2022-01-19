RRHA Board: No eviction filings against public housing residents until at least mid-February

With more than 1,100 families facing the prospect of eviction from public housing, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners directed staff Wednesday to hold off on taking legal action against residents until at least mid-February.
Advocates and several board members expressed alarm about displacing so many families, as well as the cascading effect mass evictions would have on public schools, safety net providers and the families themselves. All urged a redoubling of efforts to help residents apply for rental assistance through a state-run program flush with aid for tenants who fell behind on payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The unlawful detainer is an option under lease enforcement,” said Barrett Hardiman, the board’s vice chairman, who proposed the four-week delay. “We should hold off on that specific option until we are confident we have exhausted every single avenue for getting people the help that’s available.”
Several other commissioners expressed support for his motion so the board can gather more information about the scope of the potential fallout and the housing authority can work with families to prevent as many evictions as possible.
“My goal is to not have any [evictions] whatsoever,” said Neil Kessler, who voted in favor of the motion with five others on the board. Commissioner Robley Jones voted no. Two other commissioners, Veronica Blount and Jonathan Coleman, abstained.
Last week, RRHA sent out 30-day termination notices to 1,115 families with a delinquent balance, a figure officials said was fluctuating daily. Officials said it was the first step in a lease enforcement process that would progress to evictions if households did not enter repayment agreements, apply for rent relief or settle their delinquent balances.
On Wednesday, RRHA officials said the housing authority planned to apply for relief on behalf of those tenants, once the state’s new online application portal allowed them to initiate the process. Typically, applications take 30-45 days to gain approval.
While an application is pending, the agency cannot take legal action against that tenant for at least 45 days, said Ben Titter, RRHA’s general counsel. Under a timeline the agency presented prior to Wednesday’s board vote, the earliest it planned to file eviction cases against tenants was mid-February.
Once one of the region’s most aggressive evictors, RRHA stopped removing residents for nonpayment in late 2019. It offered payment plans to residents and extended the freeze through spring 2020.
When the pandemic began, state officials temporarily closed courts and established protections to keep renters housed. Federal safeguards also forbid evictions from public housing. Many of those safeguards have since expired.
RRHA announced plans to resume evictions last summer. However, it pushed that plan out until this month to give families more time to catch up. At the same time, it ran a public advertising campaign, mailed reminders and sent staff door to door, urging residents to catch up on rent or apply for aid.
Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA’s interim CEO, said the housing authority didn’t want to evict any families, but was required to resume lease enforcement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “Going forward with lease enforcement is not a choice, it’s an obligation,” she said.
While some advocates and board members called for a lengthier delay to legal action at Wednesday’s meeting, Daniels-Fayson pushed back on the idea.
“I think moving the goalposts for another six months, for me, I think we’ll still be in the same situation with some of our families, particularly for families that can pay and aren’t paying rent.”
The board’s next meeting is Feb. 16.
