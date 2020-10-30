Saturday is the last day to vote early in person in Virginia — here are Richmond-area polling sites

Saturday is the last day to vote early in person ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Election Day — this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3 — is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.
Statewide, 2,436,742 people had voted as of Thursday — 1,558,405 in person and 878,337 by mail — the Virginia Public Access Project reported Friday.
Here are early voting sites in the area:
Chesterfield County
LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Chesterfield County voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Hanover County
The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico County
Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
Both sites are open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond
City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
All three sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.