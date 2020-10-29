 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday is the last day to vote early in person in Virginia — here are Richmond-area polling sites
0 comments
Where to vote early in person

Saturday is the last day to vote early in person in Virginia — here are Richmond-area polling sites

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201022_MET_VOTE_AWE05

Voters arrived at North Courthouse Road Library in Chesterfield County on Oct. 21.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of Tuesday's election can do so through Saturday.

Election Day - this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3 - is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.

Statewide, 2,307,928 people already had voted as of Wednesday — 1,460,208 in person and 847,720 by mail — the Virginia Public Access Project reported Thursday.

Here are early voting sites in the area:

Chesterfield County

  • LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

  • The Chesterfield County voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

  • The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henrico County

  • Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
  • Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road

Both sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond

  • City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
  • Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
  • Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

All three sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News