Saturday is the last day to vote early in person in Virginia — here are Richmond-area polling sites

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of Tuesday's election can do so through Saturday.
Election Day - this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3 - is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.
Statewide, 2,307,928 people already had voted as of Wednesday — 1,460,208 in person and 847,720 by mail — the Virginia Public Access Project reported Thursday.
Here are early voting sites in the area:
Chesterfield County
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
- North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
The library sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Chesterfield County voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hanover County
- The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico County
- Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
Both sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond
- City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
- Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
- Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
All three sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.