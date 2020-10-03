Save Jane event in Fredericksburg raises awareness of child abuse

FREDERICKSBURG — Starting at noon on Friday and continuing into the night, members of the Fredericksburg community spoke aloud the name of each alleged victim of child abuse reported last year — a total of 10,600 names.

Because the victims were minors, their actual names could not be revealed. Instead, the names “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” and an accompanying age were read 10,600 times — giving the “Save Jane” event its name.

The event, sponsored by the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, was modeled after a similar one held in Dallas last year. Friday’s event was held in Market Square in downtown Fredericksburg.

“The idea of the event is to raise awareness of the number of kids who have been reported [victims of abuse],” said Elizabeth McNally, executive director of Safe Harbor. “We refer to them as alleged victims, because at this point something has been reported but may not have been investigated.”

Child advocacy centers such as Safe Harbor coordinate the team of professionals who respond to a report of child abuse, so the child doesn’t risk being re-traumatized by having to visit multiple places and talk to multiple people about his or her experience.