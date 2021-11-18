SCC approves agreement that will provide modest refunds to Dominion customers

The three judges of the Virginia State Corporation Commission on Thursday signed off on a deal that will provide modest refunds to Dominion Energy customers in Virginia because of the utility’s excess earnings.

The state’s largest electric utility still gets to keep a lot of profit that commission staff found exceeded fair amounts from 2017 to 2020, though. That’s because of utility-friendly laws passed by the Virginia General Assembly that hinder the ability of regulators at the SCC to issue refunds and rate cuts.

A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see a bill reduction of about 90 cents a month starting in about 60 days because of the rate reduction, the SCC said in a news release.

Such customers also will receive about $67 in refunds over the next two years.

The agreement was reached last month between Dominion, SCC staff and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. The SCC judges had the ability to reject or amend it; they issued an order on Thursday approving it.