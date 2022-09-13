 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SCC extends response deadline on Dominion offshore wind project

  • 0
Twin wind turbines in Dominion CVOW project

These two pilot turbines belonging to Dominion Energy are 27 miles off Virginia Beach. It will cost some $9.8 billion to erect 176 giant wind turbines in the ocean as well as the wires to bring the power to a substation several miles inland.

 Sean Sublette

Dominion wind turbines east of Virginia Beach.

The State Corporation Commission has extended the response period for its reconsideration of a performance guarantee associated with Dominion Energy’s proposed offshore wind project.

Respondents with objections to Dominion's petition previously had until Tuesday to file responses – with Dominion able to respond to those by Sept. 22.  State regulators have extended those dates by a week.

Download PDF Dominion filing

That’s because on Monday, Dominion was joined by the Attorney General Office’s Division of Consumer Counsel, the Sierra Club, the Virginia Committee for Fair Utility Rates and Walmart, Inc. in a motion for an extension.

In August the SCC granted the utility company the ability to recover revenue for its 176-turbine wind farm project through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills.

People are also reading…

Youngkin: I have the power to pull out of RGGI

The $9.8 billion wind farm, planned 27 miles off Virginia Beach, is the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia. It would also be the largest wind project in the country as well as one of the biggest in the world.

When issuing its order, the SCC also included a performance guarantee, should the turbines not perform as expected, to keep customers from absorbing additional costs.

Once a model of continuity, SCC becomes casualty of assembly politics

“Customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, as measured on a three-year-rolling average,” the SCC order read.

But Dominion claimed the performance guarantee could hold the company liable for things beyond its control - from weather catastrophes to terrorism - and petitioned for reconsideration.

Dominion asks SCC to reconsider performance guarantee on offshore wind project

“It must be recognized that some years are likely to outperform the average and some are likely to underperform it,” the petition read.

With the extended response times, the utility company, the commission and other responders will be able to sort out differences as regulators reconsider the performance guarantee.

cwoods@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @charlottewords

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fishermen reel in 504-pound swordfish to break NC record

Fishermen reel in 504-pound swordfish to break NC record

Brandon Carney and his father headed out into the Atlantic Ocean full of fishermen’s eagerness, unaware that a beast with the bulk of a small moose lurked hundreds of feet below. They dropped their line 50 miles off Beaufort Inlet, baiting it with albacore belly, then waited over 1,300 feet of water until the monster struck. When their electric reel failed, 59-year-old Cary Carney fought the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA to crash into asteroid on purpose

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News