SCC extends response deadline on Dominion offshore wind project

The State Corporation Commission has extended the response period for its reconsideration of a performance guarantee associated with Dominion Energy’s proposed offshore wind project.

Respondents with objections to Dominion's petition previously had until Tuesday to file responses – with Dominion able to respond to those by Sept. 22. State regulators have extended those dates by a week.

That’s because on Monday, Dominion was joined by the Attorney General Office’s Division of Consumer Counsel, the Sierra Club, the Virginia Committee for Fair Utility Rates and Walmart, Inc. in a motion for an extension.

In August the SCC granted the utility company the ability to recover revenue for its 176-turbine wind farm project through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills.

The $9.8 billion wind farm, planned 27 miles off Virginia Beach, is the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia. It would also be the largest wind project in the country as well as one of the biggest in the world.

When issuing its order, the SCC also included a performance guarantee, should the turbines not perform as expected, to keep customers from absorbing additional costs.

“Customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, as measured on a three-year-rolling average,” the SCC order read.

But Dominion claimed the performance guarantee could hold the company liable for things beyond its control - from weather catastrophes to terrorism - and petitioned for reconsideration.

“It must be recognized that some years are likely to outperform the average and some are likely to underperform it,” the petition read.

With the extended response times, the utility company, the commission and other responders will be able to sort out differences as regulators reconsider the performance guarantee.