SCC grants reconsideration of performance guarantee for Dominion wind project

Two days after Dominion Energy asked the State Corporation Commission to reconsider a performance guarantee for its offshore wind project, the SCC is granting the review and “continuing jurisdiction over this matter.”

Earlier this month, SCC had given a final order on the $9.8 billion wind farm, planned 27 miles off Virginia Beach. It’s the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia and would be the largest wind project in the country, as well as one of the biggest in the world.

The Aug. 5 order granted Dominion the ability to recover revenue for the project through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills. Over the next 35 years, the SCC estimates that Dominion residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month could see an increase of $4.72 a month, and a peak monthly billing hike of $14.22 in 2027.

But to protect consumers from further hikes down the line, the order also included a performance guarantee for Dominion should the turbines not perform as expected.

“Customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, as measured on a three-year-rolling average,” the SCC order read.

So, Monday, Dominion filed a petition asking for reconsideration.

Dominion asserts in the petition that the performance guarantee is “untenable” and that "as ordered" it "will prevent the Project from moving forward, and the Company will be forced to terminate all development and construction activities."

Dominion asserts in the petition that the performance agreement “exceeds the commission’s authority” and would hold the company responsible for things outside of its control.

“It must be recognized that some years are likely to outperform the average and some are likely to underperform it,” the petition stated.

With the OSW Rider, (the portion of the Aug. 5 order that’s related to raised prices) set to take effect Sept. 1, Dominion also asked to let it remain.

The SCC’s new order states that final order of Aug. 5 is now suspended and the OSW Rider is also only approved on an interim basis “pending further order of the commission.”

The new order also sets some timelines for resolving the differences. On or before Sept. 13, each respondent in the proceeding that objects to the petition shall file a response. Additionally, on or before Sept. 22, Dominion shall file a reply to the response.