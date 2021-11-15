 Skip to main content
SCC hearing examiner recommends commissioners reject gas pipeline request
SCC hearing examiner recommends commissioners reject gas pipeline request

20211019_MET_PIPE

Catharine W. Tucker, shown Oct. 16 at her home in Hanover County, is one of many residents concerned about the pathway of a proposed natural gas pipeline.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A State Corporation Commission hearing examiner issued a report Monday recommending the commission's three judges reject a request by a company to build a natural gas pipeline across five central Virginia counties without the regulatory oversight given to a utility.

The developer of the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline asked the commission in September for permission to build the gas line without approval from the commission. The line would run through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties and serve a yet-to-be-built natural gas power plant in Charles City County.

Environmental groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center say the plant and pipeline aren't necessary for Virginia's electricity needs, and opposition to the pipeline has grown among property owners concerned about negative environmental effects.

In October, State Corporation Commission staff recommended the commission reject the company's request, saying the company is attempting to "subvert" state law "and escape regulation by creating a shell corporation."

Hearing examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr. said in his Monday report: "In my opinion, Chickahominy’s planned pipeline would be subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction under the Utility Facilities Act because Chickahominy would be a 'public utility' under the plain language of the Utility Facilities Act."

Parties in the case can issue comments on the report by Nov. 23.

pwilson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6061

Twitter: @patrickmwilson

