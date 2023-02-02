The State Corporation Commission now says the sweeping rewrite of Virginia's regulation of Dominion Energy proposed by the electric monopoly would save ratepayers money on their monthly bills.

In a letter to House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, one of the sponsors of the Dominion bill, SCC director of utility accounting and finance Kimberly B. Pate said the legislation will mean a an approximate reduction of between $6.17 to $7.17 per month for a 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, now costing $137.

Meanwhile, an unusual alliance of businesses, including the Virginia Manufacturers Association, Amazon and Microsoft, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the Sierra Club and Americans for Prosperity are circulating a letter saying they continue to oppose the Dominion bill.

In her letter to Kilgore, Pate said the main reason for her new forecast of lower monthly bills is the Dominion bill's proposal to move $350 million of revenue from some of its surcharges, called riders or rate adjustment clauses, into base rates,

Base rates account for about half of a customer's bill, with riders and a factor to account for Dominion's fuel costs covering the rest.

The Dominion bill empowers the SCC to review and adjust base rates, which have been essentially unchanged since 2007. This could lead the commission to say base rates are too high, given that they are meant to be a return on Dominion's investments in facilities and programs that have declined in value over the years.

Pate said her estimate that rolling in the riders assumes base rates remain constant.

In addition to any savings from a rider roll-in, Dominion's bill would direct the SCC to use a different benchmark when authorizing a profit rate - which in turn is a key element in calculating how much its rates should rise or fall.

This would allow Dominion to earn a larger profit, and collect more money from ratepayers.

In an earlier letter to Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, who are proposing a different regulatory approach that does not include the profit rate increase, Pate said the net effect of the profit increase Dominion seeks would increase the 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $137 bill by $1.75 a month.

In that letter, she wrote that the $1.75 figure "incorporates the proposed legislation’s requirement to roll-in to base rates at least $300 million of annual RAC revenue.”

Pate's letter to Kilgore now says the $1.75 figure "does not include any customer savings from eliminating at least $300 million of annual rider revenue."

Since she wrote the letter to Ware and Sullivan, Dominion has revised its legislation to say it would increase the rider roll-in impact from $300 million to $350 million.

Dominion's revision also includes a proposal to ease the impact of rising fuel costs, currently forecast to mean a $17 a month boost to the 1,000-kilowatt-hour bill if recovered through the usual annual adjustment.

The legislation proposes spreading this cost out over 10 years. Dominion says this will mean a nominal increase this summer and an addition of $2.50 a month going forward.

The Dominion bill has passed the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee and is headed to the Senate floor, as is a Senate version of the bill Ware and Sullivan introduced.

Because Dominion's rewrite of its proposal now incorporates the language of those more narrowly written bills, while retaining the key profit rate change, they all could pass without creating a conflict but with the profit rate change becoming law.