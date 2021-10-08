SCC staff recommend judges reject pipeline company's bid to build without approval

But SCC staff in the order suggested that the utility Virginia Natural Gas could serve the power plant with existing infrastructure, which would avoid environmental and economic impacts of a new pipeline.

Irfan Ali, the developer of the proposed plant and pipeline, said his company would file a response at the SCC.

County government leaders along the proposed pipeline route say the company hasn't been responsive to requests for information.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors filed a response with the SCC on Friday expressing concerns. The board said Ali was scheduled to attend its Sept. 20 meeting to answer questions, but he forgot to put the date on his calendar and didn't attend.

The board did hear from a pipeline representative on Oct. 4.

"The Board made it clear in their experience serving Louisa for up to 24 years, this was the worst presentation they had witnessed," the Louisa filing said. "None of the concerns the Board had were addressed by the Pipeline presentation."