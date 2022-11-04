SCC to hold hearing on consumer protection for offshore wind project

Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Appalachian Voices, Walmart and Dominion Energy recently reached a consumer protection agreement for Dominion’s proposed offshore wind project. State regulators have set a Nov. 21 hearing on the matter.

The new proposal, which follows months of back and forth between the utility and the State Corporation Commission, will set a cap on any cost overruns that could be passed onto ratepayers if the 176 wind turbines don’t perform as expected.

“This landmark agreement means that Virginia will be a national leader in offshore renewable energy for years to come and most importantly in a fiscally responsible way,” Miyares said in a statement on Oct. 28 when the agreement was announced.

When the SCC first granted an order to Dominion on Aug. 5, it included a performance standard to protect consumers that Dominion later claimed would threaten the viability of the over $9 billion project.

The original performance standard had said that consumers would be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below a “net capacity factor” of 42% measured on a three-year rolling average. The capacity factor gauges how often a generating facility runs during a particular period.

Dominion at the time argued that “some years are likely to outperform the average and some are likely to underperform it” and claimed the project was “at a crossroads” if the performance standard remained in place.

With the proposed new agreement — which is subject to SCC approval — should the wind farm's output fail to hit the 42% factor in a three-year rolling average, the SCC would step in to ask why.

From there, the commission could decide on a remedy if it found the problem to be caused by "unreasonable or imprudent actions" by Dominion.

The new agreement also limits how much ratepayers will be hit with. If the cost of the project exceeds $9.8 billion, additional costs of up to a total bill of $10.3 billion would fall on Dominion’s ratepayers.

Any overruns that bring the total cost between $10.3 billion and $11.3 billion would be split 50-50 between ratepayers and stockholders. Any costs beyond $11.3 billion would fall entirely to Dominion’s shareholders.

Additionally, if the project’s construction cost exceeds $13.7 billion, the SCC can step in to determine if that’s reasonable and who should be paying for it.

Dominion CEO Bob Blue has called the deal “a constructive agreement" to allow the project to continue moving forward.

He also said the company expects that more than 90% of the project costs, excluding contingency, will be fixed by March 31, 2023. About 75% are set now, which will further reduce the risk of overruns.

The forthcoming Nov. 21 oral argument that SCC called for is the next step for the project.