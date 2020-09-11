Schapiro: A delusional march to redemption

For Levar Stoney, politics is strictly business. There's a lesson in that for another young man in a hurry — one who has no use for Stoney: Justin Fairfax.
Running in a crowded field for a second term as Richmond mayor — amid racial turmoil, police violence, a cratering economy and the coronavirus — Stoney needs all the help he can get. The last person you'd think he'd turn to for an endorsement is the governor whose resignation he demanded 19 months ago for alleged bigotry.
What a friend Stoney has in Ralph Northam.
Stoney's polling by Fred Yang shows Northam, who refused to be run off over the blackface calamity, has a favorability rating Richmond-wide of 57%. That's also about where he stands with the city's white voters. But among Blacks, Northam scores even higher — 62%.
It wasn't just statistical evidence that suggested a Northam endorsement would be valuable for Stoney.
There was the empirical: The emergency decree by Northam during this summer's unrest that gave Stoney a freer hand to manage the crisis, including his order to take down Confederate monuments, viewed as legally dubious by the city's lawyer but as a big hit by Stoney's core supporters, Blacks.
Fairfax, the lieutenant governor, is running for governor next year.
After his victory three years ago, it was expected Fairfax would seek the top job. It wasn't expected Fairfax would do so under lethal circumstances: allegations by two women he sexually attacked them — one at Duke University in 2000, where he was an undergraduate; the other in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
These allegations — denied by Fairfax, who blames Stoney for circulating salacious tales about him — emerged concurrently with disclosures by his 2017 running mates — Northam and Mark Herring, the attorney general — that they colored their faces to go as Blacks at, respectively, a dance competition in Texas and a party at the University of Virginia. Both events occurred before both men entered politics.
Fairfax announced this week that he is setting up a fundraising apparatus for 2021 and would formally announce his candidacy Saturday in Fairfax and at a symbolic venue: Fort Monroe in Hampton, known four centuries ago as Point Comfort, where the first enslaved Africans in English North America landed in 1619.
Fairfax, himself descended from slaves, is signaling Black votes will be the foundation of his campaign, assuming he can pry them from the three other candidates: Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William, both Black women, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
But paired with an appeal by Fairfax to racial pride perhaps is a sense of victimhood — that the allegations against Fairfax, only the second Black elected statewide in Virginia behind Doug Wilder, are magnified by disturbing and enduring stereotypes about Black men and sexual violence that tightened segregation's grip on the American South.
This might not have been be an explicit theme of the legislature's debates this past winter and these past weeks over eliminating racial inequity long buried in Virginia law and long practiced in law enforcement. Fairfax is aware of such sensitivities not just as a Black man accused of assault, but as a former prosecutor and as the presiding officer of a Virginia Senate that this week adopted a sweeping package of post-George Floyd police reforms.
Legal exoneration on these allegations might not be possible for Fairfax. Prosecutors in North Carolina and Massachusetts have not pressed charges and have shown no interest in Fairfax's request for a criminal investigation.
That leaves political exoneration as the sole option for Fairfax. Fairfax, whose lawsuit against CBS News for reporting the assault claims was dismissed, might be virtually alone in that belief. His candidacy elicits snickers of disbelief by fellow Democrats. Some deem him delusional.
But Fairfax may have been emboldened by events long ago and far away: the reported sexual misdeeds of two presidents — Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Donald Trump, a Republican. Both were elected despite a string of scandalous stories, lawsuits by supposed victims and steamy, caught-on-tape moments.
Lying about his tryst in the White House with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton's impeachment in the House, though he was spared removal from office by the Senate. Polls showed that voters preferred to remember Clinton for the strong economy and that some saw in their private lives the — ahem — complexities that distinguished his.
Voters might have lost count of the number of women who reported sexual encounters with Trump or those whose silence he purchased. His impeachment by the House — he was acquitted in the Senate — stemmed from evidence he betrayed his oath to the United States to press Ukraine to embarrass Joe Biden ahead of the election.
Well, Fairfax probably figures he didn't commit treason.
