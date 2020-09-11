Schapiro: A delusional march to redemption

After his victory three years ago, it was expected Fairfax would seek the top job. It wasn't expected Fairfax would do so under lethal circumstances: allegations by two women he sexually attacked them — one at Duke University in 2000, where he was an undergraduate; the other in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

These allegations — denied by Fairfax, who blames Stoney for circulating salacious tales about him — emerged concurrently with disclosures by his 2017 running mates — Northam and Mark Herring, the attorney general — that they colored their faces to go as Blacks at, respectively, a dance competition in Texas and a party at the University of Virginia. Both events occurred before both men entered politics.

Fairfax announced this week that he is setting up a fundraising apparatus for 2021 and would formally announce his candidacy Saturday in Fairfax and at a symbolic venue: Fort Monroe in Hampton, known four centuries ago as Point Comfort, where the first enslaved Africans in English North America landed in 1619.

Fairfax, himself descended from slaves, is signaling Black votes will be the foundation of his campaign, assuming he can pry them from the three other candidates: Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William, both Black women, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.