Schapiro: Democrats risk getting crosswise on redistricting measure

You’d think Virginia Democrats would have something better to do.
Like protect two congressional seats they won in Trump-carried districts in the Richmond area and South Hampton Roads in 2018 and, perhaps, snatch a third in deep-red rural central and Southside Virginia, where Republicans dumped a Trump-backed incumbent for a guy who used to work at Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Liberty University.
But no.
Democrats’ ambitions could be diminished, if not, dashed, because of their preoccupation with a fight they might already have lost: a constitutional amendment — on the ballot along with first-termers Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria and Cameron Webb, who wants to become one — that would strip the General Assembly of its power to draw legislative and congressional boundaries, shifting it to an independent commission.
It’s all about an election season gimmick Democrats and Republicans have used forever: guide ballots, distributed by mail and at the polls, that recommend to voters candidates and causes. They’re supposed to take the guesswork out voting.
Democrats, who at their virtual state convention in June opposed the redistricting amendment that many of them once supported, now are considering mandating city and county committees prepare bumpf that urges Virginians to vote “no” on the proposal, which Black and Northern Virginia lawmakers failed this past winter to keep off the November ballot.
That the local committees would have to produce such propaganda recalls a disputed effort at party discipline that more than a half-century ago began driving off — ultimately into the arms of a welcoming GOP — conservative Democrats, many of them segregationists, who refused to support their party’s liberal presidential nominees.
Put another way: This proposal would spotlight divisions among Democrats at a time when they want to be seen as unified on defeating Trump and preserving, if not expanding, congressional gains that could be locked in for a decade when U.S. House and legislative lines are set in 2021.
For Spanberger and Luria, re-election comes down to a robust Democratic vote, independent support and Republican crossovers. Ditto for Webb, who, in winning the nomination in a heavily attended primary, established a profile that might dwarf that of his Republican opponent.
So, if Democrats in these three contests concede their fortunes depend on non-Democrats, why risk alienating them at the last minute with information that might give them an excuse to think twice about voting for Spanberger, Luria and Webb, all of whom are attempting to minimize overt appeals to partisanship?
Democratic sample ballots boasting the party’s hostility to supposedly depoliticized redistricting could establish the very partisan linkage the trio hopes to avoid.
An email this week to party activists from Clarence Tong, a former legislative candidate from Alexandria and chairman of the Virginia Association of Democratic Chairs, alludes to such complexities and depicts the proposed guide-ballot requirement as dangerous groupthink.
“Democratic elected officials, committees and party activists are deeply split on this redistricting constitutional amendment question,” said Tong, adding that a mandate “would mute the opinion of local committees and therefore not allow them to to voice their own concerns or assume the position that best reflects their own communities.”
If such skittishness seems to be old-school Virginia politics, that’s because it is. While the state parties more closely reflect the character and tone of their national parents, for Democrats, in particular, many of the gains of the past decade at the regional and state levels largely are the achievement of comparative moderates. That includes Spanberger and Luria.
Besides, what works in one area of Virginia might backfire in another.
Ask Republicans. Their anti-tax orthodoxy, for example, cost several legislative incumbents renomination in the early 2000s but that some shunned it strengthened their other-party appeal, drawing Democrats into Republican primaries to save such tax-raising centrists as John Chichester and Walter Stosch.
The Democratic guide-ballot proposal is by no means a certainty. It must clear several procedural hurdles, beginning this Friday at a meeting of the party’s resolutions committee and — if it makes it that far — the Democrats’ governing body, the State Central Committee, in September.
But a flurry of handouts and a just-launched anti-amendment PAC may prove no match for a vote-yes campaign that expects to spend $2 million on digital and over-the-air promos that target voters identified by Democratic pollsters and advertising consultants with long and generally successful histories here.
And then there’s the obstacle of public opinion.
Public polls consistently show voters favoring redistricting reform. A survey in April by Virginia Commonwealth University showed Virginians backing the amendment, 65% to 17%. More menacing for Democratic opponents: Their argument that the measure is an elaborate scheme under which, ultimately, Republican-picked state Supreme Court justices impose maps favorable to the GOP apparently is falling on deaf ears.
Indeed, enthusiasm for the amendment is 1 1/2 times higher among Democrats than Republicans.
So, who’s not listening to voters?
