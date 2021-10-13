Schapiro: Four-star issues of Va. race emerge from Lone Star state

It's not something Youngkin, an opponent of mandates who has been vaccinated and recommends jabs, wants to talk about. And it's not the first issue to boil over from Texas to Virginia on which Youngkin, a chameleon on plaid, affects a shade of red intended to satisfy Republicans and not scare swing voters.

When asked, via text, whether Youngkin would consider following Abbott's lead, signing a decree prohibiting compulsory vaccinations and mask mandates, Devin O'Malley, Youngkin deputy communications director, referred to his candidate's remarks to conservative and rural radio this summer.

"I think mandating from Richmond on how businesses are going to conduct themselves" is "what got us in trouble to begin with," he said Aug. 23, adding, "This is a decision as governor where businesses are going to have to make decisions that are right for particular businesses."

Three days later, Youngkin - endorsed in June by Abbott and four other Republican former and current governors - said, "Businesses are going to have to make decisions that they are going to have to make for themselves. And I believe, just like it's an individual decision, it's a business'."

The question on a possible gubernatorial directive was put somewhat differently to O'Malley when asked for a clarification: