 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Sea level is rising on Virginia's coasts. Another foot expected in the next 30 years.

  • 0

Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.

On Tuesday, NOAA and several other federal agencies released an update to their 2017 report on long-term sea level rise projections for the United States. New data from satellites, tidal gauges, and a better understanding of Antarctic ice sheets have helped narrow their estimates since the last report.

In Virginia, as well as other East Coast and Gulf Coast states, a rise of at least one foot in the next 30 years is especially likely, as the land is also slowly sinking from geologic processes and extraction of underground resources.

One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration. The pace of acceleration will largely depend on current and near-future greenhouse gas emissions and the planetary warming that follows.

Based on emissions over the previous several decades, 2 feet of sea level rise is likely by 2100. The report also indicates that a failure to curb future emissions could cause a total rise of 3 to 7 feet by the end of the century.

People are also reading…

Sea Level and Flooding

U.S. national median rate of high tide flooding (black bars) and relative sea level (blue line). From Figure 3.1 of NOAA 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report. Note: 0.4 meters is approximately 1.3 feet.

For Virginia, rising sea levels can have long term repercussions. According to the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan, about 300,000 acres of coastal land that now floods about once every 25 years will flood at every high tide in just 60 years. 

NOAA Gloucester 0 and 5

Comparison of Gloucester Point, VA at present (left) and after 5 feet of average sea level rise (right).  From NOAA Sea Level Rise Viewer.

One foot of sea level rise greatly increases flood risk, as the higher water levels make it easier for coastal flooding to occur, even in the absence of storm-related water rises. Flooding would not be a daily occurrence, but in urban areas, like Hampton Roads, water is more likely to wash upward through storm drains when winds are onshore or during a tide cycle that is slightly higher than average.

Away from urban centers, higher sea levels put fresh water tables and aquifers at risk. As waters rise, so do salinity levels. Once salt water intrudes into new areas, it makes nearby farmland less suitable for crops and adds salt to previously fresh water wells. These effects will push well inland from the Chesapeake, as farmland near the tidal locations of the James, York, Rappahannock and Potomac rivers will all be impacted.

And in the end, it is often about money. Over the next 60 years, Virginia’s statewide cost for flood damage is expected to increase by a factor of 12 over today’s levels, to $5.1 billion every year. 

Additional resources:

ssublette@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @SeanSublette

Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News