Search ends for driver of truck that went off bridge-tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH — Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday evening that Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Maryland, has not been not found.

The truck was pulled from the bay on Wednesday. And bridge-tunnel police officers say they will look for mechanical malfunctions and review information from the truck's black box.

The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning. The vehicle is owned by Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, a company based in Baltimore.