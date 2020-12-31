Search ends for driver of truck that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH — Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday evening that Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Md., had not been not found.

The truck, owned by Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, was pulled from the bay Wednesday. Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police officers said they would look for mechanical malfunctions and also review information from the truck's black box.

Witnesses reported that they had seen Mezick in the water, drifting west in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and other organizations coordinated efforts to find his body.